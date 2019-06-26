Hong Kong Market ends higher

The Hong Kong share market closed slight higher in sluggish trade on Wednesday, 26 June 2019, as investors exercised caution ahead of the meeting between U. S. and his Chinese counterpart At closing bell, the added 0.13%, or 36 points, to 28,221.98. The Enterprises Index was up 0.22%, or 23.65 points, to 10,766.06. Turnover decreased to HK$64.8 billion from HK$82.4billion on Tuesday.

Market participants are cautiously looking toward developments on the U. S.- trade front, with Presidents and set to meet at the summit later this week.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two countries.

and the U. S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U. S. if the two countries fail to arrive at a deal.

Market expectations for a meaningful breakthrough being achieved in U. S.-China trade talks are quite low, so any signs of an improvement could bode well for risk sentiment.

Property counters were weaker after Fed Powell dampened hopes of a rate cut. (00016) retreated 1.7% to HK$131.4, becoming the worst performing blue chip. (00101) descended 0.8% to HK$18.46. (00083) softened 1.1% to HK$13.2. (00012) shed 1.4% to HK$42.45. (00017) declined by 1% to HK$12.18. (01997) dropped 1% to HK$55.75.

