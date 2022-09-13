Japan Nikkei rises for 4th day

Japanese share market finished higher for fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, in relatively calm trading, on following overnight gains on Wall Street, with many investors taking to the sidelines ahead of U. S. consumer price index data for August later in the day.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index inclined by 72.52 points, or 0.25%, to 28,614.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 6.35 points, or 0.32%, to 1,986.57.

Investors were looking ahead to a critical release Tuesday on US consumer prices, followed by Thursday's report on retail sales -- the last major data ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate move next week.

Shares of transport related companies continued uptrend move, as the Japanese government's plan to further ease COVID-19 border controls, with ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines gaining over 2%.

Among individual equities, game giant Nintendo shares soared after it said domestic sales of its Splatoon 3 game for Nintendo Switch consoles surpassed 3.45 million in the three days since its September 9 launch.

Automaker Nissan shares declined after it said Monday night that it would extend by three months a halt to production at its Saint Petersburg plant in Russia.

The decision means production will be on hold until the end of December, with the firm citing ongoing logistical difficulties for the move.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen was little changed around lower 142 level against greenback on Tuesday, weighed down by position-adjusting selling on caution before the release later in the day of the U. S. consumer price index for August. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 142.25-25 yen, down from 142.76-77 yen at the same time Monday.

