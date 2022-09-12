Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day; tourism-related stocks lead

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index inclined by 327.36 points, or 1.16%, to 28,542.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 14.69 points, or 0.75%, to 1,980.22.
Shares of tourism related companies advanced, after a report said Japan's government is considering scrapping its cap on the daily arrivals of overseas visitors by October.
Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Sunday that the government is reviewing its strict border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the not-so-distant future. His remarks were followed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno saying Monday that the government will consider how to alleviate coronavirus restrictions, while keeping the pandemic in check.
Among tourism-related stocks, Japan Airlines rose 2%, while ANA Holdings surged 2.5%.
Keisei Electric Railway, which runs trains connecting to the Haneda airport, jumped 3.6%.
Shares of department stores that are popular with tourists were also bought, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings advancing 4.7%.
Exporters stocks were also higher. Electronic component manufacturer TDK gained 1.8%, while electric motor manufacturer Nidec climbed 1.5%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen depreciated to upper 142 level against greenback on Monday. At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 142.76-78 yen compared with 142.60-70 yen in New York and 142.35-37 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU