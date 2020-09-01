Japan Stocks little changed in lacklustre trade

Japan share market finished session lower in lacklustre trade on Tuesday, 01 September 2020, due to soft lead from Wall Street overnight and amid a dearth of fresh market-moving factors with investors digesting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to resign and the race to succeed him.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.69 points, or 0.01%, to 23,138.07.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange shed 2.37 points, or 0.15%, to 1,615.81.

Total 25 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into red territory, with Land Transportation, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, Real Estate, Textiles & Apparels, and Mining issues being notable losers, while Precision Instruments, Wholesale Trade, Services, and Electric Power & Gas issues were notable gainers.

CURRENCY: The Japanese yen traded at 105.70 per dollar after seeing levels around 105.5 against the greenback yesterday.

