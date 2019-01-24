Japan Stocks mixed on trade, growth worries

Headline equities of the share market closed mixed on Thursday, 24 January 2019, as concerns about a protracted shutdown, global economy and international trade frictions offset strong earnings from Texas Instruments. Among TSE sub indices, land transportation, food, and electric power and gas issues comprised notable decliners, while securities, metal product, and bank issues led those that gained the most. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei index fell 19.09 points, or 0.1%, at 20,574.63. The broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange added 5.57 points, or 0.36%, to 1,552.60.

Shares of chip equipment makers rallied after better than expected profit estimates, easing investor fears sparked by warnings of a slowing market from surged 6.2% while Electron jumped 4.5% and gained 5.9%.

Shares of jumped 20.9%, hitting limit-high, after the news that telecom firm was considering investing in Kabu.com.

KDDI shares ended down 0.4%.

Shares linked to the city of got a boost after Pope unveiled a plan to visit Japan, sparking expectations his visit would be a big publicity boost and help attract tourists to the city.

ECONOMIC NEWS: sector fell into stagnation in December with a PMI score of 50.0, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday. That's down from 52.6 in December and it lands right on the line that separates expansion from contraction. Individually, exports tumbled at the fastest pace in two and a half years, while production scaled back for the first time since July 2016. Consumer confident fell to its lowest level in more than six years. New orders, new export orders, backlogs of work, stocks of purchases, stocks if finished goods and quantity of purchases all decreased, while employment, output prices and input prices increased.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated against greenback and other major currencies on Thursday, as uncertainties over trade and the global economy. The dollar was quoted at 109.49-50 yen compared with 109.57-67 yen in and 109.61-63 yen on Wednesday in The euro, meanwhile, fetched 124.67-68 yen against 124.69-79 yen in and 124.56-60 yen in late Wednesday afternoon trade in Tokyo.

