Hong Kong Market drops 0.7% on growth fears

Headline indices of the Hong Kong financial market declined on Tuesday, 22 January 2019, as investor sentiment dipped on concerns about the global outlook after the on Monday cut its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 due to weakness in and some emerging markets, and said failure to resolve trade tensions could further destabilise a slowing global economy. The IMF's downgrade came hours after reported its weakest quarterly growth since the financial crisis and its slowest annual expansion in 28 years, with further cooling expected this year. At closing bell, the declined 191.09 points or 0.7% to 27,005.45. The Enterprises Index fell 99.57 points or 0.93% to 10,613.48.

The has warned a further slowdown in global growth in the face of growing trade tensions. The Fund in its latest World Economic Outlook has downgraded its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5% and 3.6% for 2020 - 0.2% and 0.1% respectively below its previous prediction. The fund warned that Britain leaving the without a deal and a greater than expected slowdown in could spark a further deterioration in sentiment and hit global growth, exasperating risks already posed by the deterioration in US-China relations. The IMF called on countries to resolve cooperatively and quickly their trade disagreements and the resulting policy uncertainty, instead of raising barriers further and destabilising an already slowing global economy.

The IMF's warning came shortly after China reported its slowest growth in 28 years for 2018, amid the trade war with the and cooling domestic demand.

Data on Monday showed fourth-quarter economic growth cooled to 6.4% on-year, the weakest since the global financial crisis. That dragged full-year 2018 growth to 6.6%, the weakest in 28 years.

Shares of Chinese financials fell on following the slump of A-share market. CCB (00939) fell 0.6% to HK$6.65. (01398) softened 0.7% to HK$5.8. (01288) dipped 1.1% to HK$3.55. BOC (03988) sank 0.9% to HK$3.48. (02318) shed 0.5% to HK$72.25. (02628) also declined 1.5% to HK$18.8.

Shares of declined after crude prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday on signs that an economic slowdown in China was spreading, stoking concerns about global growth and fuel demand. International Brent were at $61.94 per barrel, down 80 cents or 1.28%. U. S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.16 per barrel, down 1.19% or 64 cents. (00857) dropped 3.3% to HK$4.96 even though the company issued a positive profit alert yesterday after market close. (00386) fell 1.1% to HK$6.18. (00883) descended 1.4% to HK$12.94.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)