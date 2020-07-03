JB Chemicals gains as KKR to acquire controlling stake

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.82% to Rs 721.30 after US private equity giant KKR on 2 July 2020 agreed to acquire about 54% stake in the Mumbai-based drug manufacturer for Rs 3,109 crore.

KKR will make the investment through its subsidiaries, Tau Investments Holdings, Tau Holdco, and KKR Asia III Fund Investments. The deal will see KKR acquire 4.17 crore fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 for a price of Rs 745 per share.

The deal triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in JB Chemicals. KKR launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake or 2 crore full paid-up equity shares of the drug maker. The open offer will also be made at a price of Rs 745 per share. If successful the open offer will add another Rs 1,496 crore to the deal, taking the total value of the deal to Rs 4,605 crore.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 59.386. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 657.21 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 501.92.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' consolidated net profit rose 7% to Rs 50.07 crore on 5.9% rise in net sales to Rs 443.57 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company manufacturing & marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies and APIs.

