Volumes jump at Phillips Carbon Black Ltd counter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2020.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd witnessed volume of 13.45 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.82% to Rs.109.15. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd saw volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75825 shares. The stock increased 4.77% to Rs.363.40. Volumes stood at 50974 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75201 shares. The stock rose 10.18% to Rs.367.90. Volumes stood at 67888 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd witnessed volume of 55978 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17618 shares. The stock increased 7.72% to Rs.831.65. Volumes stood at 12649 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 33991 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12515 shares. The stock rose 0.43% to Rs.718.45. Volumes stood at 3488 shares in the last session.

