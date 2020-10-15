Jindal Stainless launches its nationwide pipe & tube co-branding initiative

Jindal Stainless announced the launch of its nationwide pipe & tube (P&T) co-branding program 'Jindal Saathi 2.0'. The second phase of this initiative comes after a successful phase 1, launched by the company in July 2019, to address the issue of counterfeiting in the stainless steel P&T market. The Company aims to increase its market share in the P&T segment by the end of FY2021-22.

According to industry estimates, the current market size of the P&T segment is approximately Rs 7000 crore, and is growing at a rate of 10-12% annually.

Jindal Stainless Limited has expanded the scope of the program from 28 cities in Phase-1 to over 270 cities and towns in Phase 2. These include metros and Tier I & II cities, which house major and minor P&T markets. The Company is also reaching out to local fabricators to sensitize them about counterfeit supplies in the market.

