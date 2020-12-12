Jindal Steel & Power records 15% growth in standalone steel production

Jindal Steel & Power has reported robust growth in Steel Production. The company witnessed year on year growth of 15% in Standalone Steel Production with 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to 533,000 tonnes of Standalone Steel Production a year ago during the same period.

Company's Standalone Sales also rises with 562,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to Standalone Sales of 557,000 tonnes in the previous year during the same period.

The export sales contributed to 21% of total sales volumes in November 2020. Company's exports also grew at a rate of 10% (Y-o-Y) in November 2020.

