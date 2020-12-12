Jindal Steel & Power records 15% growth in standalone steel production

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) set to divest its entire stake in JSIS Oman
Jindal Steel & Power records 13% growth in steel production in October
JSPL to sell Oman arm for $1 billion
Jindal Steel & Power receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Jindal Steel & Power records 12% growth in standalone steel sales in Q1
-
Jindal Steel & Power has reported robust growth in Steel Production. The company witnessed year on year growth of 15% in Standalone Steel Production with 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to 533,000 tonnes of Standalone Steel Production a year ago during the same period.
Company's Standalone Sales also rises with 562,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to Standalone Sales of 557,000 tonnes in the previous year during the same period.
The export sales contributed to 21% of total sales volumes in November 2020. Company's exports also grew at a rate of 10% (Y-o-Y) in November 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU