Jindal Steel & Power records 20% growth in production in Q1FY22

Sales rise 3% in Q1FY22

Jindal Steel & Power continued to report strong production in the first quarter of FY22. Steel production surged 20% y-o-y to 2.01 million tonnes (June 21 - 0.64 million tonnes), marking a record first quarter production and second highest quarterly production ever. Conscious decision by the company to divert oxygen towards saving precious human lives led to production getting impacted slightly. Solid performance in 1QFY22 gives us confidence of achieving FY22 production target of 8.0-8.5 million tonnes.

Despite challenging demand conditions in the domestic market, as a result of a severe than expected second wave of COVID-19, JSPL sales were resilient at 1.61 million tonnes (+3% Y-o-Y). Buoyant export markets continued to provide support with exports accounting for 44% of volumes in the month of June 21 and 34% in 1QFY22. Exports were however impacted by logistical challenges posed by adverse weather conditions leading to congestion at ports. Inventory of 1.5 lakh tonnes currently remains stuck at port; which will be shipped as soon as the logistical bottlenecks are removed.

