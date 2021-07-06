Rane Holdings acquires further 7.71% stake in subsidiary - Rane t4u

-
-
Rane Holdings has acquired another 1,28,524 equity shares representing 7.71% equity shareholding in Rane t4u (RT4U), subsidiary company, for a cash consideration of Rs.7,45,439 at Rs.5.80 per share on 06 July 2021 from existing shareholders/other promoters of RT4U.
The aggregate equity shareholding of the Company in RT4U stands at 84.52%. This acquisition is not a related party transaction.
