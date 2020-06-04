JSPL gains on good monthly sales volume data

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose 2.47% to Rs 130.70 after the company's standalone steel sales jumped 28% to 640,000 tonnes in May 2020 from 500,000 tonnes recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Out of total standalone sales, 4,01,000 tonnes are export sales. The company said in a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday.

JSPL's consolidated steel sales stood 7,97,000 tonnes in May 2020, up by 26% from 631,000 tonnes reported in May 2019.

Consolidated steel production stood at 620,000 tonnes and pellets production was at 647,000 tonnes in May 2020. The figures are on provisional basis.

Jindal Steel & Power is a steel producer with presence in power generation and mining.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)