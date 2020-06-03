Cabinet OKs amendment to Essential Commodities Act

Approves setting up empowered group for attracting investments into the country

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the historic Amendment to Essential Commodities Act on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said: "Decisions related to agriculture were taken in today's Cabinet meeting. The Essential Commodities Act was amended keeping in view the well-being of farmers. The same will result in better remuneration to farmers for their crops."

"Farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC)", the minister added.

The government approved removal of restrictions on the sale of farm goods. Farmers will now be free to sell produce outside APMC. They will be able to sell goods on electronic platforms and no taxes will be levied on the sale of produce by farmers outside APMC markets.

Further, the cabinet also approved setting up of an empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) & project development cells (PDCs) in ministries as part of steps to enhance investments in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)