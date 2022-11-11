JSPL records loss of Rs 473 crore in Q2 FY23

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 473 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 2,711 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Net revenue fell by 1% YoY to Rs 13,107 crore during the quarter.

Lower coking coal and iron ore prices offset by high thermal coal prices, inventory valuation losses, resulted in Adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,426 crore (down 68% YoY).

The adjustments were on account of FX gain of Rs 412 crore. EBITDA without adjusting for FX gain stood at Rs 1,838 crore.

The company recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 1663.93 crore during the quarter. This was mainly on account of provision against interest of Rs 765.44 crore and provision against exchange fluctuation (gain on loan amount) for the six months period ended of Rs 898.49 crore.

JSPL recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 682 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 3,626 crore in Q2 FY22.

The steel maker reported sales of 2.01 mt (down 6% YoY). The company reported production of 1.82 Mt during the quarter, which was 6% lower YoY, largely due to a maintenance shutdown at the Raigarh Plant. The export volumes accounted for 11% of sales in Q2 FY23 as against 26% in Q1 FY23 as a consequence of export duty and weakened global demand.

Pellet production of 1.79 mt remained flat Y-o-Y (down 7% Q-o-Q). External sales for pellets rose to 109KT (as compared with 27KT in Q1 FY23) on back of domestic demand uptick.

JSPL said that the quarter saw an improvement in steel consumption due to an improved domestic demand offset partially by falling export volumes on the back of export duty. India' crude steel production remained flattish at 30 Mt attributed largely to maintenance shutdowns at domestic steel producers. India's steel Consumption stood at 27.9 Mt (up 13% y-o-y and 2% q-o-q). Exports for the quarter were at 1.4 Mt (down 36% Q-o-Q).

In terms of pricing, both longs and flats showed significant price erosion during the quarter. While on the raw material front, recessionary concerns and lower demand forecast impacted the commodity prices globally, the benefit of the low raw material prices was not fully reflected in the reported quarter.

JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors.

The scrip rose 2.25% to currently trade at Rs 485.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)