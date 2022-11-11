63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.49%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 2.65%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has lost 6.29% over last one month compared to 4.95% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.62% rise in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd gained 4.49% today to trade at Rs 161.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.65% to quote at 29418.43. The index is up 4.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd increased 4.34% and Brightcom Group Ltd added 4.31% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 15.12 % over last one year compared to the 2.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has lost 6.29% over last one month compared to 4.95% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 500 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6599 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 373.7 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 97.75 on 11 Nov 2021.

