JSW Steel receives GreenPro ecolabel certification for its TMT rebars brand - JSW Neosteel

JSW Steel is one of the first steel companies in India to get the GreenPro ecolabel certification for JSW Neosteel, its brand of TMT rebars.
GreenPro is a Type - 1 Ecolabel by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which enables the end users in the building sector and manufacturing sector to make informed decisions by choosing sustainable products, materials and technologies for the construction, operation and maintenance of their buildings and factories.
JSW Steel has always been the front runner in the industry to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable products.
JSW Neosteel TMT bars are manufactured through High Yield Quenched and Self Tempered (HYQST) technology which ensures uniform quality across the bar.
In addition, the TMT bars have the highest grade of purity and lowest Sulphur and phosphorous content which makes it more stronger and sustainable.
In addition to the product sustainability, Green Pro assign credits to the environment friendly manufacturing processes thus recognizing JSW Steel as a sustainable manufacturer.
All the company's rebar manufacturing units along with all grades (Fe 500D, Fe 550D, Fe 600, CS2:2012 500B, BS 4449 B500B, Fe 500D CRS, Fe 550D CRS, Fe 600 CRS, Fe 650) are covered under the certification.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU