JSW Steel receives GreenPro ecolabel certification for its TMT rebars brand - JSW Neosteel

JSW Steel is one of the first steel companies in India to get the GreenPro ecolabel certification for JSW Neosteel, its brand of TMT rebars.

GreenPro is a Type - 1 Ecolabel by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which enables the end users in the building sector and manufacturing sector to make informed decisions by choosing sustainable products, materials and technologies for the construction, operation and maintenance of their buildings and factories.

JSW Steel has always been the front runner in the industry to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable products.

JSW Neosteel TMT bars are manufactured through High Yield Quenched and Self Tempered (HYQST) technology which ensures uniform quality across the bar.

In addition, the TMT bars have the highest grade of purity and lowest Sulphur and phosphorous content which makes it more stronger and sustainable.

In addition to the product sustainability, Green Pro assign credits to the environment friendly manufacturing processes thus recognizing JSW Steel as a sustainable manufacturer.

All the company's rebar manufacturing units along with all grades (Fe 500D, Fe 550D, Fe 600, CS2:2012 500B, BS 4449 B500B, Fe 500D CRS, Fe 550D CRS, Fe 600 CRS, Fe 650) are covered under the certification.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)