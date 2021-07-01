Bharat Petroleum Corporation completes acquisition of 36.62% stake in Bharat Oman Refineries

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has effected the payment of Rs 2399.26 crore to OQ S. A. O. C ("OQ" formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.

A. O. C.) for the acquisition of 888,613,336 (36.62%) equity shares in Bharat Oman Refineries (BORL) on 30 June 2021 and the said shares have been transferred to BPCL. With this, BORL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)