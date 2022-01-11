JSW Steel reports combined crude steel production of 5.35 MT in Q3FY22

JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.35 million tonnes for Q3 FY22 compared to 5.07 million tonnes in Q2 FY22 and 4.18 million tonnes in Q3 FY21, recording a QoQ growth of 6% and YoY growth of 28%.

On standalone basis, the company recorded crude steel production of 4.41 million tonnes, registering QoQ growth of 8% and YoY growth of 8%.

During Q3 FY22, the capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level was at 94%.

For the period 9M FY22, the company recorded crude steel production of growth of 16% on stand alone basis (12.61 million tonnes) and 39% at steel group level (15.50 million tonnes).

