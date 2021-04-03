JTL Infra achieves sales volume growth of 98% QoQ

-
JTL Infra announced that its sales volume performance for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2021.
The Company registered a healthy sales volume of 38,715 Metric Tonne in Q4 FY21.
The volume increased by 98.42% QoQ and 66.41% YoY. Whereas it registered a robust growth of 73.66% on yearly basis, sales volume of FY21 is 82,710 Metric Tonne as compared to 47,627 Metric Tonne in FY20.
The companys newly commissioned Mangaon Plant along with recently acquired Mandi Gobindgarh plant are contributing to the sales in significant way, leading the additional growth.
Other developments:
X The Board of Directors of the Company, to augment the long-term resources of the Company and to fund the ongoing capex, future expansion and working capital margin, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 allotted 25,00,000 fully convertible warrants, on preferential basis, pursuant to members approval obtained for this purpose.
X In line with the Companys well-thought-out long-term business strategy of consolidation of existing businesses and geographically diversifying and expanding its manufacturing footprint in emerging markets across India.
a) completed the integration of recently acquired manufacturing facility at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab with the Companys businesses.
b) scaled up the production at Mangaon Plant - companys newly commissioned state of the art manufacturing facilities, already having installed capacity of 1 Lacs MTPA and trial production for another 1 Lac MTPA capacity is expected shortly.
c) expanding its product offering in other products segments to reduce its dependency on hot-dipped Galvanised Pipes.
