The Ramco Cements update on waste heat recovery plants at Jayanthipuram plant

The Ramco Cements has commissioned Phase I and II waste recovery plants at its Jayanthipuram plant.
The company has plans to install 27 MW of waste heat recovery plants in all the three lines of clinker manufacturing, including the proposed third Line, which is nearing completion.
The Phase I of the waste heat recovery plant of 9 MW capacity was commissioned in September 2020 and is producing its full capacity.
The Phase II of 9 MW capacity has been completed and commissioned on 28 February 2021. The Phase III of 9 MW is scheduled to be commissioned, after commissioning of the Line III of the clinkerisation plant.
With the commissioning of Phase II of waste heat recovery plant, 60% of the existing power requirement upto clinkerisation will be met from waste heat recovery plants, an environment friendly source of power.
The project cost for all the 3 phases of waste heat recovery plants is Rs.220 crore.
