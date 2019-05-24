Just Dial snaps 8-day rising streak

Just Dial fell 8.03% to Rs 686.85 at 14:26 IST on BSE on profit booking after a recent rally.Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 569.49 points, or 1.47% to 39,380.88.
On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 745 and a low of Rs 681 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 768.70 on 23 May 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 408 on 1 October 2018.
Shares of Just Dial jumped 35.38% in eight trading sessions to settle at Rs 746.80 yesterday, 23 May 2019, from its close of Rs 551.65 on 13 May 2019.
Just Dial's net profit rose 60.55% to Rs 62.55 crore on 15.9% rise in net sales to Rs 232.26 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps, over the telephone and text.
