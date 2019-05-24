Just Dial snaps 8-day rising streak

fell 8.03% to Rs 686.85 at 14:26 IST on BSE on profit booking after a recent rally.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 569.49 points, or 1.47% to 39,380.88.

On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 745 and a low of Rs 681 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 768.70 on 23 May 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 408 on 1 October 2018.

Shares of jumped 35.38% in eight trading sessions to settle at Rs 746.80 yesterday, 23 May 2019, from its close of Rs 551.65 on 13 May 2019.

Just Dial's net profit rose 60.55% to Rs 62.55 crore on 15.9% rise in net sales to Rs 232.26 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

provides to users in through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps, over the telephone and text.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)