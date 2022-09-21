K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1123 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,123 crore across its various businesses.

Under its transmission and distribution business, the company has secured orders for building substations in India.

These include: 400 kV Digital GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) 400 kV GIS Substation order in India, from a reputed industrial developer

Under the railways business, the company has secured an order for construction of bridges and associated works for new railway line in the conventional segment in India.

The company's civil business has secured an order for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

The company's cable business has secured an order for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

