KPIT Technologies to acquire Technica Engineering

KPIT Technologies announced the acquisition of Technica Engineering, a company specializing in production-ready system prototyping (combination of network system architecture, hardware prototyping, integration), automotive ethernet products, and tools for validation.

This will create across-the-stack expertise offering a one-stop shop for the industry to transform towards SDV.

Technica Engineering is headquartered in Munich and has a presence in Spain, Tunisia, and the USA, with a team of 600+ engineers.

The deal is expected to be closed by the end of October 2022, post fulfillment of customary closing conditions, and at the end of it, Technica Engineering will be fully owned by KPIT Technologies. The deal will be EPS accretive upon consolidation.

