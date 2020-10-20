Kajaria Ceramics Q2 PAT declines 4% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 24.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Kajaria Ceramics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kajaria Ceramics standalone net profit declines 18.95% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes soar at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at National Fertilizer Ltd counter
-
Kajaria Ceramics posted a 4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 93.07 crore in Q2 September 2019.Consolidated revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 712.51 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 714.68 crore in Q2 FY20. The result was announced during market hours today, 20 October 2020.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 119 crore, rising 48% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY21. The company paid a total tax expense of Rs 29.40 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with a rebate of Rs 12.39 crore received in the same period last year.
Consolidated EBITDA jumped 37% year-on-year to Rs 143.69 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 20.17% in Q2 FY21 from 14.72% in Q2 FY20.
Commenting on the performance, Ashok Kumar Kajaria, chairman said, "we have regained our pre Covid-19 performance levels in the second quarter of FY2021. Our asset utilisation was in excess of 90% in Q2 FY21. Our sales volumes and revenue are in line with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Subdued gas prices and reduction in some of the overheads have yielded a heartening improvement in profitability margins. As a resurgent India continues to strengthen its economic momentum, we remain confident of sustaining our pace, going forward."
Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India and the 9th largest in the world. It has present annual capacity of 70.40 mn. sq. meters presently, distributed across eight plants.
Shares of Kajaria Ceramics came off the day's low and were trading 0.14% lower at Rs 564.60 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU