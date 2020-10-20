Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 155.48 points or 1.28% at 11966.97 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.6%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.34%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.76%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.43%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.91%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.7%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.08%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.16%), turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.45 or 0.37% at 40580.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.7 points or 0.28% at 11905.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.88 points or 0.14% at 14871.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.75 points or 0.2% at 4943.73.

On BSE,1212 shares were trading in green, 1309 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

