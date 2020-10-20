Power shares slip

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 12.38 points or 0.76% at 1616.62 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 1.53%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.47%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.35%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.07%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.56%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.27%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 1.56%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.5%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.25%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 148.45 or 0.37% at 40580.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.7 points or 0.28% at 11905.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.88 points or 0.14% at 14871.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.75 points or 0.2% at 4943.73.

On BSE,1212 shares were trading in green, 1309 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

