Kalpataru Power board to mull fund raising on Dec 8

The civil construction company on Monday announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 8 December 2022 to consider the proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 98 crore on 7% rise in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission declined 0.27% to Rs 515.45 on the BSE.

