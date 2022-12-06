Bajaj Consumer gallops as board to mull share buyback

JUST IN
Bajaj Consumer Care rallied 4.30% to Rs 182.95 after the company said that its board will consider share buyback on Friday, 9 December 2022.

The announcement was made after the market hours on Monday, 5 December 2022.

Bajaj Consumer Care is the leading player in light hair oil category with the flagship brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil commanding around 65% market share in its category. The company also manufactures other hair care and skin care products under various brands.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 31.9% to Rs 31.66 crore despite of 7.7% rise in net sales to Rs 229.71 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 09:20 IST

