Karur Vysya Bank opens new branch in Tamil Nadu

The bank opened a new branch at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on 26 April 2021.
The bank's net profit soared 129.8% to Rs 34.63 crore on a 9.2% fall in total income to Rs 1,601.80 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Karur Vysya Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The bank's business segments include treasury, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations.
Shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose 0.74% to Rs 54.40 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 53.70 to Rs 54.45 so far.
