Vaibhav Global announces record date for stock-split

Vaibhav Global said the company has fixed 10th May 2021 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division of one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 24 April 2021. Shares of Vaibhav Global rose 1.45% to settle at Rs 3,961 on Friday, 23 April 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,850 on 17 March 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 872 on 23 April 2020.

Vaibhav Global is engaged in the processing of gemstones, such as fire opal, apatite, emerald and various other precious and semi precious stones.

