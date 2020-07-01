Kavita Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit rises 22.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Scan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the March 2020 quarter
Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.03 croreNet Loss of Kavita Fabrics reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.61% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.030.31 PL 1.441.91 -25 OPM %1933.33-16.13 --50.00-16.75 - PBDT-0.56-0.01 -5500 -0.450.07 PL PBT-0.56-0.02 -2700 -0.460.03 PL NP-0.55-0.04 -1275 -0.480 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU