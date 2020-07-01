Paragon Finance standalone net profit declines 63.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.90% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance declined 63.29% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.34% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.111.26 -12 4.373.98 10 OPM %11.7158.73 -47.8347.99 - PBDT0.150.77 -81 2.061.90 8 PBT0.130.75 -83 1.991.80 11 NP0.290.79 -63 1.581.11 42
