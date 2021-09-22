KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,157 crore

KEC International announced on Tuesday that the company has secured new orders of Rs. 1,157 crores across its various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders of Rs 663 crores for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The Railways business has secured orders of Rs 220 crores for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

The Civil business has secured an order of Rs 173 crores for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in South India. The Cables business has secured orders of Rs 101 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, The orders in T&D, especially in the Middle East region will enable us to further strengthen our presence in the international markets."

Shares of KEC International gained 3.75% to settle at Rs 454.95 yesterday, 21 September 2021.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

