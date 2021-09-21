Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd, CESC Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2021.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 93.15 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd crashed 4.91% to Rs 8.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd lost 4.89% to Rs 1031. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28263 shares in the past one month.

CESC Ltd plummeted 4.46% to Rs 88.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd shed 4.45% to Rs 890. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29272 shares in the past one month.

