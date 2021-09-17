KEI Industries soars after ICRA upgrades credit ratings

-
KEI Industries jumped 4.91% to Rs 877.45 after the credit ratings agency ICRA upgraded its rating on the long-term and short-term bank facilities / debt instruments of the company.
ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term rating to '[ICRA] AA-' from '[ICRA] A+', the short-term rating to '[ICRA] A1+' from '[ICRA] A1' and the medium-term rating (the fixed deposit rating) to '[ICRA] MAA-' from '[ICRA] MA+'.
KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.
The company's consolidated net profit increased by 71.04% to Rs 67.10 crore on a 36.52% rise in net sales to Rs 1017.56 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 78.71% while the benchmark Sensex has advanced 24.51% during the same period.
