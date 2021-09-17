Volumes soar at Adani Transmission Ltd counter

Adani Transmission Ltd recorded volume of 3.34 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 23.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14358 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Biocon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2021.

Adani Transmission Ltd recorded volume of 3.34 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 23.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14358 shares. The stock lost 5.00% to Rs.1,817.45. Volumes stood at 12156 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 13518 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 10.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1304 shares. The stock rose 13.77% to Rs.4,914.95. Volumes stood at 1056 shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60491 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.490.15. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17571 shares. The stock slipped 1.44% to Rs.733.75. Volumes stood at 5682 shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd saw volume of 4.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81313 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.380.05. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

