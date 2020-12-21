Kellton Tech Solutions launches of tHRive+ for management of HR processes

Kellton Tech Solutions announced the launch of tHRive+ brings a full suite of features to automate core-critical functions across the spectrum of HRM, including talent acquisition and management, learning and development, employee engagement, performance management, document management, compensation, and payroll, thus establishing an efficient work culture and managing the organization's talent base.

Its deep analytical capabilities help enterprises enhance employee experiences, bolster retention, support decision-making, and align individual performance to business outcomes.

Through the strategic transformation of traditional HR processes, tHRive+ helps solve complex workforce challenges for increased productivity and greater cost control. The convergence of mobility, integration, and analytics in tHRive+ embeds new intelligence levels, offering untapped potential in making HR operations more agile, efficient, and compliant.

