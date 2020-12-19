Emami announces cessation of subsidiaries

-
-
Emami announced that Emami International FZE, Sharjah, the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of Emami has disposed its entire stake of 85% held in Fravin, Australia, consequently, Fravin and its step down subsidiary companies, namely Diamond Bio Tech Laboratories and Abache have ceased to be subsidiary Companies of Emami.
