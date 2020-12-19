Board of Optiemus Infracom approves acquisition of 19.91% stake in JV

The Board of Optiemus Infracom approved the purchase of 27,60,000 Equity shares (19.91% of the total share capital) of Optiemus Electronics, Subsidiary and Joint Venture Company, by way of transfer from Wistron Corporation and enter into Share Purchase Agreement in this regard.

Optiemus Infracom already holds 80.09% of the share capital of Optiemus Electronics, therefore, to strengthen its ownership and control, the management has taken this decision.

After the success of share acquisition, this transaction would make Optiemus Electronics, Wholly Qwned Subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

