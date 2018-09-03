Kharif Acreage Down Marginally

According to a latest update from Agri Ministry, the total area under Kharif cultivation stands at 1023 lakh hectare (lh) as compared to 1,027 lh covered during the corresponding week last year, recording a marginal drop of 0.41%. Rice planting was completed on 370 lh as against 368 lh covered in same period in the previous year - up slightly by 0.57% on the year. Acreage under oilseeds stood at 171.30 lh, up 2.51% with strong gains in Soybeans. The acreage under the commodity rose by 6.24% to 111.76 lh. Groundnut area dropped by 1.71% to 39.14 lh.

Total acreage under coarse cereals dropped 3.85% to 172.31 lh. Maize acreage was almost flat at 77.83 lh. Pulses area also dropped 2.55% to 132.66 lh with Urad acreage sliding by a sharp 12.80% to 37.57 lh. Sugarcane acreage soared 4.17% to 52 lh. Cotton acreage dropped 1.85% to 117.66 lh.

