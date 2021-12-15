KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, Nitco Ltd and Alphalogic Techsys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2021.

KIOCL Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 279.7 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 70199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3531 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 13.33. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68089 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 23.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7076 shares in the past one month.

Nitco Ltd jumped 19.89% to Rs 33.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18418 shares in the past one month.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd added 19.72% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30258 shares in the past one month.

