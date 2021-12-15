Sandhar Technologies spurts on setting up manufacturing unit in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh

Sandhar Technologies rallied 4.09% to Rs 272.10 after the company inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture sheet metal parts like frame parts, complete frames, handle bars, swing arms etc. for two-wheelers.

As per the company's press statement, the addition of this manufacturing facility will strengthen Sandhar Technologies' presence in the sheet metal components space within two-wheeler segment. The company will also produce price effective components/ parts and commence commercial production on or before 31 December 2021.

Sandhar Technologies' consolidated net profit fell 8.5% to Rs 21.21 crore on a 23.9% surge in net sales to Rs 618.34 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Sandhar Technologies is a diversified auto-component manufacturer. The company caters to multiple automotive segments, including two wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles and tractors. It has several manufacturing facilities in India, two in Spain and one each in Poland and Mexico.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)