Kiri Inds gains on commencing commercial production of specialty intermediates

-
ALSO READ
Kiri Industries starts first phase commercial production at Vadodara plant
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals makes blockbuster debut
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 149 times
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 5.19 times
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers starts production of Methanol at Trombay unit
-
Kiri Industries rose 0.92% to Rs 473.45 after the company said that it started the first phase of commercial production of specialty intermediates at Vadodara plant from 25 January 2021.
The combined installed capacity of the first phase of the new plant is 6000 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum), which shall add several new products in dyes intermediates & specialty chemicals sector with incremental revenue of about Rs 300 crore considering full capacity utilization progressively in the next few months and considering current price levels in the market.
The specialty intermediate plant shall reduce dependency on Chinese supplies and shall make the company self-reliant on several raw materials requirements. The company shall utilize around 30% production for its own consumption and remaining 70% production shall be sold in domestic and international markets for dyestuff, pharmaceuticals and chemical sector, it added. The announcement was made during market hours today.
Kiri Industries is engaged in manufacturing and selling of dyes, dyes intermediates and basic chemicals.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 60.4% to Rs 45.16 crore on a 46.3% fall in net sales to Rs 174.96 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU