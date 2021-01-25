TVS Motor Company Ltd in demand

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 535.4, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.12% in last one year as compared to a 18.52% gain in NIFTY and a 26.87% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 10.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10515.85, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 539, up 3.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

