JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KMG Milk Food standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 133.20% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of KMG Milk Food declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 133.20% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.972.56 133 OPM %0.675.08 -PBDT0.060.14 -57 PBT0.020.10 -80 NP0.020.10 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU