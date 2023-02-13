KMG Milk Food standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 133.20% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of KMG Milk Food declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 133.20% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.972.560.675.080.060.140.020.100.020.10

