KMG Milk Food standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 133.20% to Rs 5.97 croreNet profit of KMG Milk Food declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 133.20% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.972.56 133 OPM %0.675.08 -PBDT0.060.14 -57 PBT0.020.10 -80 NP0.020.10 -80
