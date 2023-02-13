Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.90% to Rs 92.97 croreNet profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 92.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 244.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.97244.00 -62 OPM %-19.544.93 -PBDT-31.35-3.02 -938 PBT-34.32-6.46 -431 NP16.52-6.46 LP
