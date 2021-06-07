L&T Construction wins orders under various business segments

Valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr

Larsen & Toubro announced that its construction arm, L&T Construction has secured multiple (significant) contracts valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to Design, Build & Operate Sewage Treatment Plants a Intermediate Sewage Pumping Stations along with construction of main sewers for 110 villages in the Mahadevpura & Bommanahalli region (K&C Valley Catchment) of Bengaluru city. The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The brief scope of the project includes survey, investigation, design & construction of 2 Pumping stations, 3 fully automated Sewage Treatment Plants of 34 MLD total capacity and main sewer lines of 132 km length with DWC, RCC and DI pipes. The project will benefit 18.04 lakh people in Bengaluru city.

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has secured an order to construct various facilities within 42 Months for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur Maharashtra.

The Buildings a Factories business has secured an order from a prestigious client for the construction of Sports Infrastructure facilities in the Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar, Odisha and a New International Hockey Stadium with 20,000 seating capacity at Rourkela, Odisha in time for the Hockey World Cup, 2023 with total built-up area of 8.45 Lakhs Sq.ft. This project consists of many iconic buildings such as an Athletic High-Performance Centre (HPC), Aquatic Complex, Tennis Centre, Accommodation building for Hockey HPC & Staff and Staff Hostel at the Kalinga Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar and the Hockey Stadium with ancillary buildings and external development at Rourkela, Odisha. The scope of work involves Civil, Structural, MEP and Field of Play (FOP). The fast-track projects are scheduled to be completed in 15 months at Kalinga Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar and 12 months at Rourkela respectively.

