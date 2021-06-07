Z F Steering Gear (India) temporarily suspends operations at its Shirur plant

-
From 07 June to 09 JuneZ F Steering Gear (India) announced that in wake of the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic, the Company's plant situated at Gat no. 1242/ 44 Village Vadu -Budruk, Tal. Shirur, Dist. Pune 412-216, will remain closed from 07 June 2021 to 09 June 2021, owing to the lack of availability of Raw material, pursuant to the lockdown in various states in order to prevent the spread of Covid 19.
