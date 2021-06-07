Lupin launches Digital Asthma Educator platform

Lupin announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the correct technique of using inhalers.

The new platform is the latest initiative under Lupin's long running umbrella programme, Joint Airways Initiative (JAI), for patients suffering from respiratory ailments.

According to estimates, India has nearly 35 million people living with asthma, including children. While there is no cure for Asthma, it is manageable with proper treatment, vigilance, drug adherence and regular medical checks, thus enabling patients to lead a normal life.

Studies have revealed that incorrect use of inhalers often inhibits effective treatment of chronic respiratory ailments, leading to poor clinical control and eventually poor patient health outcome. Hence, it is important for patients to learn correct inhalation technique for better management of the respiratory ailment.

